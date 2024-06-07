Twitter
Headlines

Cricket

BAN vs SL T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

BAN vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 15 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

BAN vs SL T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the 15th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 8 at 06:00 AM IST. Sri Lanka lost their first match against South Africa by six wickets in New York and is currently ranked fourth on the Group D points table, while Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the tournament. 

Match details

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 15th Match, Group D

Date & Time: Jun 08, 06:00 AM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 

BAN vs SL Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Tanzid Hasan, Pathum Nissanka, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan,  Shakib Al Hasan(c), Wanindu Hasaranga(vc),  Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs SL My Dream11 team

Kusal Mendis(c), Tanzid Hasan, Pathum Nissanka, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahedi Hasan,  Shakib Al Hasan(vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Nuwan Thushara

