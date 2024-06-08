Twitter
Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan reveals he has refused endorsements for pan masala brands: 'I don't...'

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Chandu Champion, also shared why he didn't renew his contract for endorsing a fairness cream brand.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan reveals he has refused endorsements for pan masala brands: 'I don't...'
Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Chandu Champion, which releases in theatres on June 14. The film is an inspirational tale based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. In a recent interview for the film's promotions, Kartik shared why he has refused endorsements for pan masala brands, which are promoted by other male Bollywood actors.

After the blockbuster success of the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik was seen in a fairness ad for a product named Fair And Handsome. In an interview with The Lallantop, the actor shared that he didn't renew his contract for the same as he stated, "I did an ad for a face cream a long time ago but then I stopped it. I was not convinced with it. I did not renew it because then I understood that it could be wrong."

Kartik went on to add that he has refused many offers for endorsing pan masala brands. "I have been offered a lot of brands that I have refused. Like those supari, pan masala brands. I don’t relate to those things. And I try that as long as I can, I refuse these things", the Love Aaj Kal actor added. When he was asked his opinion on other actors doing such ads, Kartik told the portal, "I can’t say who is right or wrong, everyone has their own way of thinking. But this doesn’t fit my plans."

Talking about his comeback film, Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan. Kabir has previously helmed critically and commercially-acclaimed films such as Kabul Express, Ek Tha Tiger, Phantom, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

