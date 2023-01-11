'Dono ne ek hi English speaking course kiya': Ram Charan, Jr NTR trolled for 'fake accent' on Golden Globes red carpet

Credit: Hollywood Reporter/Twitter

Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been trolled for their ‘fake accent’ on Golden Globes red carpet, on Wednesday. Their videos are going viral on social media and netizens are trolling them on Twitter.

For the unversed, the RRR team made India proud after it won a Golden Globe for Original Song at the awards ceremony in California. However, JR NTR and Ram Charan’s video is now doing rounds on social media because of their accent. In the clip, they can be heard talking to reporters in English.

Sharing the clip, one of the trolls wrote, “Dono ne ek hi english speaking course kiya lagata.” The second one said, “Wahi institution se jaha se Priyanka Chopra ne course kiya hai.” The third person wrote, “An average Indian behaviour.” The fourth one said, “why this accent.” Another said, “Me after watching one movie disabling subtitles.”

Meanwhile, the producer of the period action drama film RRR, DVV Danayya on Wednesday expressed gratitude after his film won the Golden Globe Award for the song Naatu Naatu. Speaking to ANI, Danayya said, "I am very proud to be the producer of the movie RRR. Thanks to SS Rajamouli for the movie. The whole unit worked very hard. More than 30 days of rehearsals were held. The song was shot in Ukraine. Thanks to PM Modi, AP CM Jagan, and Former CM Chandrababu Naidu for the tweets."

Naatu Naatu won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Naatu Naatu a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and Lift Me U from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna. Naatu Naatu was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved.

This lyrical composition of Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this RRR mass anthem a perfect dance craze. The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as

Karinthol. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. Meanwhile, RRR’s director SS Rajamouli and the films lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani. (With inputs from ANI)

