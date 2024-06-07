From Cipher Controversy to Menstrual Cycle Examination: Imran Khan’s legal journey

Twitter
After a tough legal battle, a Pakistani court on Monday (June 3) cleared former Prime Minister Imran Khan of charges related to his handling of a confidential intelligence document, known as a Cipher within the Pakistani government.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

The Cipher case involves the revelation of a secret cable sent in 2022 by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington to Islamabad. It reportedly gave details of a meeting between the Pak envoy and US officials, who wanted Imran Khan’s ouster from office.

A special court sentenced Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in jail for making the document public by waving a paper copy of it at a political rally. They were found guilty of disclosing the classified cable.

Khan’s acquittal by Islamabad High Court is a significant win for the former PM and his supporters. This ruling came soon after his sentence on another corruption charge was suspended. The ruling leaves Khan in jail on one specific charge—Khan and his third wife, Bushra Bibi, were said to have had a marriage against Islamic norms. Bibi and Khan are serving a seven-year term in jail on this count.

During the hearing, and in its ruling, the court examined the details of Bushra Bibi’s menstrual cycle. It rejected her claim that three cycles had passed between her divorce and marriage to Khan, instead relying on the testimony of her ex-husband.

Bibi’s first husband, Khawar Maneka, filed the case and claimed that she had violated the Islamic tenet of following the mandatory waiting period, or iddat, between two marriages. Islamic law, known as ‘iddat’, requires a widowed or divorced woman to wait three months before remarrying to ensure clarity about the father in case of a pregnancy.

When asked if Bibi’s menstrual cycles should be a matter for the courts, US State Department spokesperson Miller told ‘The Intercept’ media house that perhaps a Pakistani court may overturn this conviction, just as they did in the Cipher case. The dismissal of the cipher case undermines the Pakistani government’s claim that Khan was a traitor, strengthening his supporters’ belief that the charges against the imprisoned former PM are politically motivated.

The Cipher has been crucial in Pak political disputes. Khan repeatedly claimed, even while still in office, that the Cipher showed US involvement in his ousting through a no-confidence vote in 2022. In 2023, The Intercept media house claims they received the Cipher from a source in the Pakistani military. The document revealed that, during Khan’s time in office, US State Department officials warned the Pakistani ambassador that relations between the two countries would suffer if Khan remained in power. Shortly after the meeting, a no-confidence vote in Parliament progressed, led by the influential Pakistani military, and successfully removed Khan from office.

Since then, Khan and his supporters have been in increasing conflict with the military, resulting in widespread crackdowns, killings and torture. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which Khan leads, has been proscribed. Khan, himself, has been imprisoned on multiple charges.

Despite Khan’s imprisonment and the ban on his party, PTI-affiliated candidates performed very well in the vote. However, after exit polls indicated their likely victory, official results started to announce that these candidates were losing. Amid allegations of election rigging by the military at the regional level, a coalition of Opposition parties took power and was swiftly recognized by the US.

The charges against Khan—other than an allegation of legal impropriety in his marriage with Bibi—have not stood the legal test. In its ruling, the court noted that her ex-husband tried to stop her from visiting Khan, stating he had “attempted to prevent her by force, leading to a heated exchange of harsh words and even insults, but was unsuccessful”.

In its ruling, the court also included her ex-husband’s anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, noting that he “believes that the sister of respondent No.02”—Khan’s wife—“who lives in the UAE, has strong connections with the Jewish lobby”.

According to the ruling, Bibi’s ex-husband also complained that he was denied his right of ‘rujuh’, which, under the law and Shariah, allows a husband to take his wife back during the initial period after a divorce.

