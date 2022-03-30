John Abraham lashes out at journalist for asking about Satyameva Jayete 2, calls him 'dumb'

John Abraham has lost his cool over a journalist in a recent press conference, and he called his questioning dumb. During a recent press meet for his upcoming movie Attack, one journalist shared his view with John saying that there is an overdose of action in his last dud Satyameva Jayate 2. At first, John assumed that he is talking about Attack, but when the reporter clarified that it was for Satyameva Jayate 2, he said, "We are here to talk about Attack, if I have offended you, then I am sorry for that." John smiled at first, but the reporter continued to say that the action in his films looks unreal. John looked at Jacqueline and said, "I think he is very frustrated." The reporter recalled the 'unreal' action sequences of his last film where he is lifting a bike, fighting dozens of men alone, and stopping a chopper with his bare hands.

Later, John was asked to comment on maintaining his toned body to which he said, "I am just trying to be fit. More than being physically fit, I'm trying to be mentally fit to answer such crazy questions," John pointed at the reporter who asked him about Satyameva Jayate 2 and continued, "Because, people are so dumb." Abraham turned to him and said, "Sorry sir, aap dimag chhodh ke aa gaye... I apologise to everybody on your behalf. You do better next time."

On the same occasion, John was questioned about the success of The Kashmir Files and the controversies around the film. Abraham instantly shared his thought by saying, "I am not on social media, and I don't watch (news) channels, so Lakshya (director) can answer about The Kashmir Files and gossip. I haven't seen The Kashmir Files." Speaking about John Abraham's Attack, the first instalment stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh in primary roles, and the film will hit the big screen on April 1.