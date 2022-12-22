Jhoome Jo Pathaan Twitter reaction: Shah Rukh Khan's chiselled body, timeless charm wins internet

Jhoome Jo Pathaan

The second song from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been released with much anticipation, and it has already won the internet. The vocals of Arijit Singh with Sukriti Kakar with Vishal and Sheykhar's music have impressed the netizens, and they are raving about the song.

Several internet users and fans of SRK loved their idol doing his signature pose with style. Another section of netizens is raving about the chilled body of Khan. A few of them even praised the crackling chemistry of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch the song

Within an hour of release, the song video clocked 2 million views on YouTube. The song became the top trend on Twitter as well. Several users shared their views on the song. One of the users wrote, "Here’s the epic second song from #Pathaan titled #JhoomeJoPathaan featuring the blockbuster jodi of Indian cinema @iamsrk @deepikapadukone! #Pathaan releases on the big screen on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil! #SiddharthAnand." Another user wrote, "This song gona be create history... mark my words." A netizen added, "The most cinematic song, shot in the most picturesque locations and with the fiery dance moves and lyrics that has us grooving to the tunes already! #JhoomeJoPathaan #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #YRF50."

Here are some of the reactions

This song gona be create history... mark my words#JhoomeJoPathaan pic.twitter.com/46ciwEckt8 — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) December 22, 2022

It's Qawaali type song

It grows instantly

SRK Looks are The Best

Deepika looks

Arijit voice #JhoomeJoPathaan pic.twitter.com/Lr0QXn07dH — Aman (@amanaggar) December 22, 2022

Recently, director Siddharth Anand revealed why they roped in Singh for SRK. "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music.” Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.