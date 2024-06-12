Meet Indian genius, who once lived in a small house, now has Rs 8400 crore net worth, his work is...

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, celebrates his 52nd birthday today. Born in Chennai, Pichai currently leads Silicon Valley's top technological company. His emphasis on the AI boom has made Google a trillion-dollar corporation, making him one of the wealthiest executives in the world.

Sundar Pichai's father, Regunatha Pichai, was an electrical engineer for the British GEC business. His mother, Lakshmi, was a stenographer. Pichai frequently recalls his days in his two-room flat. He and his younger brother used to sleep on the floor in the living room. Pichai has stated that his family did not own a television or a car. Water was occasionally an issue. When he was twelve, his father brought him a rotary telephone. It was the first time he was exposed to technology.

IIT Kharagpur awarded Sundar Pichai a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. After that, he completed a Master of Science programme at Stanford University in Materials Science and Engineering. Subsequently, he received distinctions for his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, including Siebel and Palmer scholarships.

On April Fool's Day in 2004, he had an interview at the Googleplex. Google released Gmail on that day; at the time, it was exclusively accessible via invitation. The interview with Pichai went well. As Vice President of Product Management, he was hired. Pichai's primary contribution to Google was persuading Larry Page and Sergey Brin that the company needed to develop its own browser. Microsoft's Internet Explorer ruled the market at the time.

From the standpoint of 2024, Internet Explorer is all almost gone. However, Chrome is now the most used browser in the world.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index indicates that Pichai's fortune has increased to around $1 billion as a result of the recent jump in Google's shares. According to Bloomberg, he now has $424 million in stock holdings and has sold approximately $600 million worth of shares since taking the helm at Google.