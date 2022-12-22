Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan looks irresistible with eight-pack abs, Deepika Padukone stuns in black

Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Jhoome Jo Pathaan: The second song from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is out, and it celebrates the daring life of a Pathaan. Jhoome Jo Pathaan is sung by Arijit Singh, and this is the first time when the singer has voiced for Khan.

The 3.22 minutes song video is a grand celebration of Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan). SRK narrates how a Pathaan can give up his life for his love and close one. The music of Vishal and Sheykhar with the vocals of Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar has created another chartbuster song for the album.

Watch the video

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is everything a die-hard SRK fan would want from the song. Khan owns the screen and your attention. You just can't take your eyes off Khan, especially when he does his cult signature move with style. Deepika also stuns in the black outfit, but Khan owns Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The lyrics of Kumaar sync well with the theme of the movie. At last, the choreography of Bosco-Ceaser needs special mention. The song looks like a grand carnival of love, and it will be enjoyed on the big screen.

Recently, director Siddharth Anand revealed why they roped in Singh for SRK. "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music.”

Anand's film is always supported by chartbuster music. His last directorial War also had Jai Jai Shivshankar, and it went on to become the year's biggest party anthem. Speaking about having peppy numbers, Anand said, "Music plays a very vital role in my films and fortunately the music of my films has always been well-reviewed. I have only tried to entertain people with the music of my film and I’m very, very particular about it because it adds a lot of value to the film and also to the viewing experience of audiences who are paying money to come and watch the films that we make." Pathaan will hit cinemas on January 25, 2023.