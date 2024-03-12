This actress played Sanjeev Kumar's daughter and wife in films, faced criticism, silenced everyone when...

In 1972, Jaya Bachchan faced allegations of manipulating a filmmaker with her actress image, but she silenced everyone by delivering back-to-back hits at that time.

Jaya Bachchan, who is a prominent figure from the 70s and 80s, worked with every major Bollywood actor including Jeetendra, and Dharmendra. She appeared in several blockbuster films.

In 1972, she faced allegations of manipulating a filmmaker with her actress image, but she silenced everyone by delivering back-to-back hits at that time. The lives of veteran actresses like Hema Malini and Jaya Prada have been as intriguing as their films. While much has been written and read about them, it remains a challenging task to determine whether their on-screen image can influence the audience today.

In the golden era of Bollywood, viewers did consider how heroes and heroines were portrayed on screen. However, in today's context, such considerations might be less significant.

The year was 1972, Jaya Bhaduri (Jaya Bachchan) starred in two consecutive films with Sanjeev Kumar, released within a week of each other. The films were named 'Koshish' and 'Parichay.' In 'Koshish,' they portrayed the roles of husband and wife, while in the second film, they appeared as father and daughter.

The films 'Parichay' and 'Koshish' were set to release within a week of each other. Many people found it difficult to accept. They felt that the roles played by Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bhaduri were manipulating her image. Some suggested to the filmmaker of 'Koshish' to delay its release, as it was scheduled to release a week before Jaya's film 'Parichay.'

At that time, N.C. Sippy commented on the release of 'Koshish' and 'Parichay,' stating that if a movie runs on the strength of an actor's performance, people will appreciate it. This proved to be true. Both films received praise from both critics and audiences. The concerns about Jaya Bhaduri's image were proven unnecessary.

The film 'Koshish' was released on October 13, 1972, followed by 'Parichay,' which hit theaters a week later on October 20, 1972. Both films were directed by Gulzar. In the film 'Koshish,' Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan played lead roles, while in 'Parichay,' Jaya Bachchan portrayed the opposite role to Jitendra. Sanjeev Kumar was also praised for his role as Jaya's father in 'Parichay.'

