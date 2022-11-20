Jaya Bachchan opens up on gender pay disparity, says 'the insecurity of a man...'

Jaya Bachchan/File photo

In the most recent episode of Navya Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya, she discussed how women are unfairly treated in the workplace around the world with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Veteran actress Jaya said that the insecurity of a man is the reason behind gender pay disparity.

In the episode titled One Crown, Many Shoes, Navya began the discussion about the gender wage gap by saying, "In sports, female athletes are not paid as much as male athletes. It has happened in NBA and tennis. It happens with a lot of different sports." She further asked Shweta and Jaya the reasons behind happening the same across all the fields.

The Sholay actress then said, "It’s the insecurity of a man who is sitting at the head of it. He is insecure, which is why he feels it is easier to put a woman down, in every field and in every way. It is an outcome of that kind of mindset. For centuries women have never stood up for themselves."



"There are exceptions, but now it's changing the younger generation it's changing and it's also because mothers are realising that my daughter and my son are as good as each other. Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. Sometimes I want to say it but do not feel good about saying it, but sometimes women are their own enemies. Of course, it's also the father's responsibility", she further added.

Concluding the thoughts, Shweta said, "The theory that men function with is, ‘If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.’ So, if nobody is talking about pay parity, just continue, how does it make a difference, they will never know. You have to voice it, you have to have people to advocate about it.".