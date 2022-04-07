Javed Akhtar opens up on his legal battle with Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood's veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar attended the hearing of his complaint against Kangana Ranaut at Andheri Magistrate court on April 7. As the magistrate was on leave, the hearing could not take place, and it's been adjourned to May 2. Javed majorly attends all the proceedings, and he also spoke about his ongoing battle with Ranaut. As per the reports of India Today, Javed said, "Main koshish karta hun ki har baar aoon. Ab jo suru kiya hai usse toh khatam karna hi hai." Akhtar's lawyer Jay Bharadwaj also said as his attendance was marked, Akhtar could leave, and he would try to take a shorter date for the next hearing. The case next hearing will take place by the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate court of Andheri on May 2.

Previously, the actress's application for 'permanent exemption' from court appearance got rejected by the Mumbai court. According to PTI, the local court said that she might be a celebrity, and she might be busy with her professional assignments. But she cannot forget that she is accused in a case.

In November 2020, popular lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar had filed a complaint claiming the Hindi film actress Kangana had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation. Akhtar in his complaint claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during an interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2020.

In response, Kangana had filed a cross-complaint raising allegations against the lyricist of criminal conspiracy and outraging modesty by invading her privacy. Both the complaints were being heard by the Andheri court magistrate RR Khan. The 'Panga' actress was seeking transfer of her cross-complaint to another magistrate before the sessions court.

Earlier, Kangana had approached the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court, stating that the charge against her was "bailable, non-cognizable, and compoundable." She had also claimed that the Andheri court magistrate RR Khan sought to "misuse his powers and cause injury" to her, even before the trial had begun. In October 2021, the CMM court had dismissed her plea.