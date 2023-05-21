Jai Shri Ram anthem from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush becomes most viewed video in last 24 hours

Adipurush/ Jai Shri Ram

On Sunday, the makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush released the first song Jai Shri Ram by the award-winning music composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale, better known as Ajay-Atul, with a live orchestra.

At the launch, the duo mentioned how a magical power was with them while they composed this anthemic number. Now, the video of the song has become the most-watched video last 24 hours on YouTube. As per the data released by Kworb, Adipurush got 26,291,237 views and 484,186 likes which is the highest number of views in the last 2 hours beating Akshay Kumar’s Kya Loge Tum.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, speaking at length about the journey of the song at the launch, Ajay said, "The inspiration of this song is the name of the song itself. This was the first song we composed for the film. When the film was offered to us, we were told about its scale. As soon as we heard the name of Shri Ram, that power and devotion automatically came to us. This magical power was with us while we were composing the song."

Ajay added, "This was the first time ever our song has been released on such a grand scale and we got to see live reactions. We are speechless because of the love the song is getting. We are grateful we got the opportunity to create an anthem that will resonate with people for years to come."

Thanking the lyricist Manoj Muntashir, Ajay said, "He has written the song so beautifully. His words have added power to the song. Only he could have done this. Also, this song is special as after a very long time, a song has been sung not by one singer, but by a chorus of 30."

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, Om Raut, and Prasad Sutar, the movie is scheduled to release on June 16. Earlier the movie was going to release in January, however, after the teaser of the film faced backlash due to poor CGI and VFX, the makers postponed the movie. The new trailer which was released on May 9 garnered love and fans can't wait to watch the movie. The trailer of the movie became the most viewed Hindi trailer in first 24 hours. (With inputs from IANS)

