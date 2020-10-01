It's a wrap for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom'; actor shares captivating new poster

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' has wrapped the film's shoot and the actor on Thursday took to his social media handles to share a new poster of his upcoming flick that has been shot entirely amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster," wrote actor Akshay Kumar alongside a new poster of the film in which he can be seen looking dapper in a suit, that he teamed with sunglasses and a briefcase in his hand.

Set to release on April 2, 2021 in cinemas worldwide, 'Bellbottom' is one of the first few Bollywood films to have been shot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-star Huma Qureshi too shared the poster and wrote, “Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment. But this team ensured that we do it well and with flair! You guys rock!!!”

"It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas, light dadas, technicians, make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it’s time to get things moving again.” said Akshay Kumar in a statement on film wrapping up shoot.

“We are immensely grateful to the entire unit for trusting us to keep them safe. We feel blessed that we had the right energy on the sets at all times which is honestly the reason why everything came together so beautifully,” added Jackky Bhagnani

Acknowledging that it was one of the smoothest productions that she has been part of, actress Vaani Kapoor said that she hopes that their film completing shoot amid the pandemic gives hope and confidence to others as well. Vaani stated, "This was easily among the smoothest productions that I have been a part of. I was concerned about how it was going to play out, given the fear and health concerns but I must thank and congratulate Pooja Entertainment for the fantastic planning and the attention to detail. I hope this gives encouragement and confidence to other people back home to shoot.”

For the captain of the ship, director Ranjit M Tewari, 'Bellbottom' has been an experience he would like to savor a little longer. “I’ve been blessed with a great cast and crew! Akshay sir, Vashuji ,Vani, Lara, Jackky and every technician has worked tirelessly to support the film. It was great teamwork.”

Earlier it was reported that Akshay who is known for maintaining strict discipline while working changed one important rule he has been following for about 18 years. The Khiladi of Bollywood decided to break his cardinal rule of working eight hours a day.

As the makers lost precious time due to the initial 14 days of quarantine after landing in Scotland, Akshay realised the financial hit the producers would have to take given the huge size of the unit. So, he decided to work in two shifts each day.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.