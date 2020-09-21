Headlines

Akshay Kumar breaks his one cardinal rule after 18 years for 'Bellbottom'

While praising Akshay Kumar, producer Jackky Bhagnani revealed how the actor has been constantly thinking about everyone and everything.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 21, 2020, 02:39 PM IST

Akshay Kumar is neck deep busy in shooting for Bellbottom in Scotland. The superstar is joined by the female leads of the film including Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. Akshay who is known for maintaining strict discipline while working changed one important rule he has been following for about 18 years. Yes, the Khiladi of Bollywood has decided to break his cardinal rule of working eight hours a day.

As the makers lost precious time due to the initial 14 days of quarantine after landing in Scotland, Akshay realised the financial hit the producers would have to take given the huge size of the unit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Confirming the same, producer Jackky Bhagnani stated, "Akshay sir is truly a producer's actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything. From safety measures for the entire unit to shooting schedules to the challenges faced by producers - the man is pure gold."

The actor-turned-producer further shared, "Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energized and also pitching in their best. It's like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen."

Meanwhile, an insider jokingly quipped that given the pace and dedication of the entire unit don't be surprised if Bellbottom lands with a sequel as well.

