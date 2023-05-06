Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child? Actress breaks silence

Katrina Kaif reveals her pregnancy plans to friends

Katrina Kaif is one of the Bollywood actresses who enjoys a huge fan following. Her absence from many star-studded events has fans speculating if the actress is pregnant. However, the actress has finally opened up about her pregnancy plans.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 21. The actress has been MIA since then from several star-studded events like the NMACC inauguration which made her fans wonder if she is expecting her first child. However, if reports are to be believed, the couple will be planning their first child soon after Katrina completes her shoot for Jee Le Zara.

As per Etimes Katrina Kaif told her friends, “I shall plan a baby only after I finish shooting for the films- which I am doing with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar.”

Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zara is one of the most-anticipated movies starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. The film is said to be a female buddy film that will explore the friendship between three girls. The movie has not gone on floors yet, though Farhan Akhtar has started scouting the locations for the shoot.

Talking about the movie, Priyanka Chopra revealed that the team plans to complete the film’s shoot by next year and said, “I think everybody wants to know that. I don’t know. I feel Alia, Katrina and I – all three of us are in the busiest phases of our lives, but I am hoping it happens next year. That’s the aim.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 which is scheduled for a festive release on November 10, Diwali. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the movie helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Other than this, the actress also has Sriram Raghavan’s directional Merry Christmas in the pipeline which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is scheduled to release later this year.

Read Katrina Kaif attends Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma's Eid bash; netizens ask 'is she pregnant?'