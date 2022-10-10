Internet flooded with Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant memes after actress follows her heart to Australia

Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant/Instagram

The drama between actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant seems to be neverending as the two have once again hogged the limelight to become one of the top trends on social media, making headlines courtesy of Urvashi's latest pictures announcing she 'followed her heart' to be in Australia.

On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela dropped a series of photos on her Instagram handle as she jetted off for Australia. Incidentally, the T20 World Cup will also be taking place in Australia a few days from today (October 10). Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is already in Perth, training with his teammates.

As soon as Urvashi announced she'll be in Australia, netizens couldn't keep calm and shared hilarious memes. Some even trolled the actress and called her out for stalking Rishabh Pant.

Check out some reactions on Twitter below:



Earlier, the actress had hit headlines for putting out an anonymous 'Happy Birthday' wish on October 4 which happens to be Rishabh Pant's birthday.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been in the news after the actress recently revealed in one of her interviews that some 'RP' had come to meet her. She even addressed 'RP' as 'chotu bhaiya'. In response, the 24-year-old left-handed batsman had written, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them." He followed it up with two hashtags ‘#merapichachorhobehen’ and ‘#jhutkibhilimithotihai’. However, Rishabh deleted the Instagram story within minutes.

Now, it remains to be seen if Urvashi will be in the stadium cheering for Team India at the T20 World Cup or is in fact in the country for her professional commitments.