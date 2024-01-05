Headlines

Bollywood

Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa, Vivek in action to hunt for 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi activate their action mode to hunt for a man behind the multiple blasts in Delhi.

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

Rohit Shetty is all set to make his digital debut with his cop web series Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. Recently the filmmaker dropped an intriguing teaser of the series and now, the makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the web series which has left fans impressed. 

On Friday, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram and shared an action-packed trailer of his web series Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The trailer shows the three on a mission to hunt for a man behind multiple blasts in Delhi. The three can be seen in an action-packed avatar, and full of patriotism. The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Rohit Shetty's action with flying cars, hero jumping from heights, and larger-than-life action. 

Netizens shared their excitement for the series and flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, "Mind-blowing tailer." Another wrote, "one of the best trailers till date." Another wrote, "you guys killed it once again." Another commented, "It's gonna be a blast." 

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force also stars Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in significant roles. This series proudly honors the unwavering dedication, selfless service, and profound patriotism exhibited by police officers across India, who fearlessly risk everything in their commitment to safeguarding us. The series is scheduled to stream on Prime Video from January 19. 

Sharing his views on making his web debut, director-producer Rohit Shetty said, “Indian Police Force is an integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice, and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”

