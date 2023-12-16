Indian Police Force teaser: Sidharth, Vivek, Shilpa fight against suicide bombers in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe series

Tough cops Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty fight against suicide bombers in Rohit Shetty's action-packed series.

The teaser of Rohit Shetty's action-packed drama Indian Police Force has been released. Tough cops Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty put their lives at ricks and fight against suicide bombers in Rohit Shetty's action-packed series.

Sharing the teaser, Rohit Shetty wrote, "This one is homecoming for me! Cars, cops, action, high voltage drama and dialogue baazi. Back to basics!!! Indian Police Force 19th January onwards Streaming only on @primevideoin Trailer coming soon…"

Social media have reacted to the teaser, one of them said, "heartbreaking." The second one said, "giving us goosebumps." The third one said, "Really waited for this."

The Indian Police Force is Shetty’s debut in digital direction, featuring Siddharth Malhotra as the central figure in a fresh portrayal of a police officer. Joining him are Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in significant roles. This series proudly honors the unwavering dedication, selfless service, and profound patriotism exhibited by police officers across India, who fearlessly risk everything in their commitment to safeguarding us. Prime Video has revealed the release date alongside a captivating new poster, shared across their social media platforms.

Sharing his views on making his web debut, director-producer Rohit Shetty said, “Indian Police Force is an integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice, and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”