India's most popular actor right now is a five-film old actress; beat Ranbir, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Vijay, Rajni

An actress who has just done five films is now the most popular actor in India, beating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Vicky Kaushal.

IMDb routinely releases its list of most popular actors and celebrities based on the interest of fans. Given that these timely lists are based on fans’ searches of the artistes’ pages on the Internet Movie Database, big stars or leads of films releasing in the given week are among the top names. But currently, as per the latest list released by the site, an actress who has worked in just five films is topping the charts ahead of some of the biggest superstars in the country.

IMDb’s most popular star in India

On Tuesday, IMDb released this week’s list of most popular celebrities in India. And Triptii Dimri, who was most recently seen in Animal, is at the number one spot. The actress, who has worked in just four films before Animal, replaced Shah Rukh Khan, who was at number 1 spot last week. Incidentally, other stars from Dimri’s film Animal – director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and lead actor Ranbir Kapoor – were below Triptii Dimri. The young actress achieved this feat despite appearing in the film for just a 20-minute cameo, beating even the film’s lead actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The superstars Triptii Dimri beat in the list of India’s most popular stars

Apart from the stars of Animal and Shah Rukh, the other names Triptii beat in the list include Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Prabhas, new debutants Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, directors Zoya Akhtar and Rajkumar Hirani, KGF star Yash, and Taapsee Pannu. Considering that the biggest releases of this month (apart from Animal) are The Archies, Sam Bahadur, Dunki, and Salaar, these names are not surprising. All these actors and directors are associated with these projects (save for Yash). And yet, Triptii has managed to upstage them all with just a cameo. This speaks volumes of the hype she has generated through her appearance in Animal.

Triptii Dimri’s sensational cameo in Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge saga starring Ranbir in the titular role. The film also stars Bobby, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika, and Triptii. The actress appeared in the second half of the film in a small role as Ranbir’s secondary love interest later revealed to be a mole planted by the film’s villain Abrar (played by Bobby Deol). Triptii’s appearance, including her steamy lovemaking scenes with Ranbir, created a sensation among the audiences. Even though Triptii had worked in four films previously – Poster Boys, Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala – all in lead roles, this cameo gave her more mainstream fame. The actress will be next seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.