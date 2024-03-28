Ila Arun says she's ‘shaken up’ by remix of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ in Crew: ‘Why can’t they just…’

Ila Arun reacts to the remix of her iconic song Choli Ke Peeche in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew.

Recently, the makers of Crew dropped a new dance number from the movie which is a remix of the iconic song Choli Ke Peeche which starred Neena Gupta and Madhuri Dixit. While netizens loved the song, Ila Arun, the singer of the original song, has criticized the remix and revealed that she was informed about it only 5 minutes before the launch.

In a recent interview with India Today, Ila Arun reacted to the remix of her song Choli Ke Peeche in Crew and said, “Firstly, I would like to make it very clear that I have a very good relationship with Tips. Having said that, they called me five minutes before the launch of the song and asked for my blessing. What else I could do, except give them my blessings? I was dumbfounded but couldn't ask them why they had done this. So my reaction to the song is exactly what Alka Yagnik's reaction is.”

She added, “I feel 'Choli Ke Peeche' is such an iconic song. What a fantastic orchestration by Laxmikant-–Pyarelal and the world has danced to this colorful tune for years now. It's a beautiful song written by Anand Bakshi and performed by Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta. They say it's a new thing to reach out to the younger generation. But why should we? That's what I feel. You don't have to give them what they are looking for. Why can't they just create their own number? Young directors should create energetic, powerful songs that will be liked by the younger generation. Even DJs spoil all the songs by recreating them."

She further said that despite having a good relationship with the music company, she was only informed 5 minutes before the launch and called it ethically wrong. She said, “My relationship with Tips is very good, they have always supported me. Even if they had told me about the song in advance, I would be in no position to refuse, but ethically, it's wrong. If they had just spoken to me about it, it would have felt good.”

When asked what she thinks of the song featuring Kareena, she replied, "People have liked Kareena dancing to the song, but how can I forget? You may call me old, but the original song is all heart. Here in this song, Kareena is having fun, but the original was a very well-choreographed song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta, that was brilliant and will remain that forever."

She further added that she is dumbfounded with the remix and said, “I don't want to create any controversy. The fact is that everyone is complimenting me that I am rocking, but am I not rocking, I am shaken up by this. Even the younger generation is calling me and telling me that my song has been recreated and Kareena Kapoor Khan is dancing to the number, but what can I do about that? I can only say I am dumbfounded."

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles. The film is set to release in the theatres on March 29.