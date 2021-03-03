"I'm 25 and not earning anything," reveals 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' child artist Jhanak Shukla

Remember 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' fame child artist Jhanak Shukla? Well, she is in her mid-20s now and has not featured in any films in the last several years. One cna even say that Jhanak has taken a backseat as far as acting is concerned and is enjoying the slow paced life that she has chosen for herself.

In a video interview to a news portal, Jhanak can be heard saying that by the time she was 15-16, she had worked a lot and as she grew up she felt that she had missed out on a part of her childhood because of the kind of work she indulged herself into. On being asked

"My retirement has already begun, my parents say that because I don't work as such," she is heard saying.

Talking about her personality, Jhanak, who starred in the sitcom 'Karishma Kaa Karishma', said that when she was young she was an 'extrovert', but now, she was the opposite of that. "I'm like, very silent," she says.

On the popularity and fame she got because of her work as a child artiste, Jhanak said, "After a point of time, I was like 'okay, too many people approach me.' But, I don't know I enjoyed that also. But sometimes I just felt I wanted some space. Had I been acting I would actually mind because I like walking on the streets and all so that would have been difficult."

Opening up on acting and if she was tired of it, Jhanak said in the video, "I was not actually fed up of acting. I was 15-16 so I was like, I have to chill now. Because during childhood I had worked a lot. I even used to go to school on a regular basis and did my homework and everything. It was fun but somewhere I missed a small part of my childhood. So, my parents were also like, 'take a break now.' That's somewhere when I lost track when it comes to acting. I started finding history interesting. I am am archeologist."

While revealing that she eventually wants to move to New Zealand and work in a museum there and live a "quiet life", Jhanak said, "When I was young, I used to think when I'll be 24 I'll be earning a lot, and I'd be settled and married. I'm 25 and I'm not earning anything."

Having said that, she added that her parents are very supportive of her.