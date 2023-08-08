Headlines

'I have not forgotten anything': Asha Bhosle says only she knows the history of film industry- Watch

Asha Bhosle said she is the last Mughal of this film line who knows everything about the industry.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

On Tuesday, during a press conference, legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle said only she knows the history of the film industry and it will take 3-4 days if she will start speaking about it. The video of her is now going viral on social media.

In the clip shared by ANI, the singer says, "Only I know the history of the film industry...There are so many stories that it will take me 3-4 days if I start talking about it...I have not forgotten anything. I am the last Mughal of this film line."

Watch video:

Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “But last Mughal of Mughal Empire is now living in Slum of Howrah. Her name is Sultana Begum. Another Mughal descendant begs in Jahanabad. Why do you compare yourself with Mughal ?” Another said, “Likho Likho book Likho....”

Earlier, Asha Bhosle got emotional after remembering her late sister during the photo installation ceremony of India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyamandir Hall in Mumbai.

While speaking to the media, Asha, with tears in her eyes, recalled, "'My blessings are always with you whether you come here or not. Mai, Baba and I are always there for you.' Now after her, whose blessings should I seek? Whom should I tell my troubles? When we were very young, then Baba left, and after Mai, Lata didi took care of us all as a father, and today after her. We all have become orphans. I never thought that all this would happen so soon. She should have been with us guiding us for at least a few more years."

Lata Mangeshkar’s other siblings Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar were also present at the occasion, which was conducted on Monday. Her photograph was unveiled by veteran star Vikram Gokhale. 

Also Read: ‘The Kashmir Files’: Lata Mangeshkar planned to sing for Vivek Agnihotri’s film, reveals director

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar, who was 92 years old at the time of her death, died due to multiple organ failure. After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the renowned singer was hospitalised to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8th. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan, and her husband and director Siddharth Roy Kapur were among those who attended her final rites in Shivaji Park on Sunday.

 

