Did Hrithik Roshan confirm his War character Kabir appears in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan? Video has fans convinced

Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in War

It has long been rumoured that Hrithik Roshan is doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next release Pathaan. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is part of their YRF Spy Universe. And while the studio has not divulged details about the universe, reports have claimed it comprises of Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Tiger, and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War.

Earlier, reports had claimed that Salman Khan is reprising his character from the Tiger series in a cameo in Pathaan. Later, separate reports claimed that Hrithik will also appear as Kabir, his character from War, in a brief role in the film, most likely in a post-credit scene. As per sources, Yash Raj Films wants to build the Spy Universe along the lines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Hrithik was asked if he did indeed have a cameo in Pathaan. The actor looked visibly uncomfortable as he smiled at the question and responded, “You know, Aditya Chopra is extremely secretive. I think you should just take it from my expression.” As Hrithik laughed, the interviewer added, “I think it’s happening soon, your expression says this.” To this, the actor replied, “I am not saying anything.”

After the video was shared by fans on social media, many said Hrithik’s refusal to deny the rumour and his apparent discomfort implied that he did indeed have a cameo in Pathaan. “Almost Confirmed Kabir @iHrithik cameo in #ShahRukhKhan's #Pathaan,” tweeted one fan. Another wrote, “If he is not in Pathan, he would say no. This confirms it.”

Pathaan is one of Yash Raj Films’ most ambitious projects and it is also a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe that has two agents, Tiger (Salman) and Kabir (Hrithik). Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.