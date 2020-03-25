Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan moves in with him temporarily to co-parent children amid coronavirus lockdown

Hrithik Roshan, on Monday, had shared a candid photo of his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan playing with their pet dog at the actor's house. Now, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days, Hrithik announced via his Instagram page that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in his house, so that equally spend time with their sons amid social distancing. The actor penned a heartfelt note about the same.

Hrithik posted a photo of Sussanne sipping hot cuppa while sitting on the couch. He started by writing, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practising lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and the possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps."

The War actor went on to write, "While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children."

Talking about Sussanne, Hrithik stated, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them."

The handsome hunk concluded by writing, "I hope and pray that to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear".

Sussanne also commented on Hrithik's post by writing, "This time, in the history of mankind, will be an eye-opener for everyone."

That's commendable!