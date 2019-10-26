'Housefull 4' Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film has 6th highest advance opening

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde starrer Housefull 4 released ahead of Diwali

Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in lead roles released on the occasion of Dhanteras i.e. on October 25, 2019. It released ahead of Diwali. The movie, much as expected received a good advance opening.

Housefull 4 took a margin-level excellent 35-40% advance opening. The movie is in competition to beat Krrish 3, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay's massive advance opening. Krrish 3 even went on to mint Rs. 19 crore on day one, however the movie was an action film, which usually fares well.

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde's film Housefull 4 has already minted Rs. 9 crore. The movie has the benefit of weekend and later Monday holiday for Diwali. Housefull 4 is also Akshay Kumar's third best advance after Mission Mangal and 2.0 (Hindi).

Here, take a look at the top advances of 2019:

1. War - 31,36,00,000

2. Bharat - 23,47,00,000

3. Mission Mangal - 15,19,00,000

4. Kabir Singh - 10,85,00,000

5. Kalank - 9,38,00,000

6. Housefull 4 - 9,00,00,000 apprx

7. Saaho (Hindi) - 8,27,00,000

8. Kesari - 7.64,00,000 crore

9. Gully Boy - 7,20,00,000 crore

10. Total Dhamaal - 6,37,00,000 crore

The movie has recorded good numbers in UP, Rajasthan and Bihar. Housefull 4 was also screened across 3900 screens, which is approximately 600-700 screens lesser due to competition with Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China. Apart from the lead actors, Farhad Samjhi's Housefull 4 also stars Chunky Pandey and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles.





(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India)