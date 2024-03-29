Twitter
Bollywood

'Hope this romance...': Taapsee Pannu drops first Insta post after her reported secret wedding to Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu dropped her first Instagram post after the reported secret wedding to her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 03:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Taapsee Pannu (Image source: Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu dropped her first Instagram post after her reported secret wedding to her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe,  Taapsee's love for saree is unmissable, as the actress has often worn and given a touch of modernity to the nine-yard wonder with sneakers during her international trips. However this time she professed her affection and hoped that it never ends.

Taapsee took to Instagram and shared a carousel post, where she can be seen wearing a deconstructed version of a saree. The actress wore a fusion-style drape saree with pants and a coat. She completed her look with stilettos, minimum make-up and her hair neatly tied into a braid. For the caption, Taapsee wrote: “Hope this romance with saree never ends…”The actress also added a song titled ‘Baagay’ by Hari and Sukhmani to the photo.

Here's the post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

This is the first post that comes after reports of Taapsee tying the knot with her longtime beau Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony. It was reported that Taapsee tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur on March 23.

As per media reports, the ceremonies began on Wednesday. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony. Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in ‘Thappad’ and ‘Dobaara’ joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee’s good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event. However, when the news agency reached out to the actress, her representatives didn’t give any official confirmation.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe secret wedding

As per the News18 report, the couple got married on March 23 in the presence of close family and friends. According to the portal's source, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.” On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

(With inputs from IANS)

