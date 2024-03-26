Honey Singh breaks silence after Badshah makes fun of his comeback: 'Log mujhe bolte hain..'

Honey Singh had reacted after Badshah took a jibe at his comeback.

In a recent concert, rapper and singer Badshah took a dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh after his fans booed him. While giving a befitting reply to Honey Singh fans, the rapper said, “ek pen aur paper dena. Gift laaya hu tumhare liye. Kuch lyrics likh ke de deta hu. Papa ka comeback ho jaayega tumhare. (Give me a pen and a paper. I will write some lyrics, your father will make his comeback).”

Now, during the Holi party, Honey Singh reacted to his jibe without taking his name and said, “Mujhe sab bolte hai, jawab do, reply karo.. Main kya reply karu... Tum logo ne already uske g**d mein baju deke rakhi hai. (Everyone asks me to answer, to reply. What do I reply).”

He added, “Mujhe bolne ki zarurat he nahi padti. Tumlog khud crazy ho. Honey Singh pagal hai aur uske fans aur pagal hai.”

Earlier in 2023, Badshah took a dig at Honey Singh in his 2023 song Gone Girl. He said, “Kuch logo ka comeback hi nahi ho raha,” in the song. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela and Honey Singh collaborated once for Love Dose 2. The actress celebrated her 30th birthday on the sets of their upcoming music video and Honey Singh gifted her a 24-carat gold birthday cake.

Urvashi Rautela shared some pictures from her 30th birthday celebration with Honey Singh. In the pictures she was seeing cutitng an expensive cake worth a whopping Rs 3 crore. The cake was made of pure 24-carat gold and the actress' photos with it are now going viral.

Talking about the special gift for Urvashi on her birthday, Yo Yo Honey Singh told Free Press Journal, "According to me, Urvashi is truly the most beautiful girl in the world and I have said that many times. She is the most beautiful girl and that's exactly why I had cast her for Love Dose earlier. The collaboration was a huge success and ever since then, fans kept demanding for more. I have seen Urvashi's growth as an artiste from that time and today, she is a global superstar."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.