Hilarious! Ashish Chanchalani teaches Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar 'Kacha Badam' and other trends- WATCH

Nowadays actors strive harder to promote their films. From shows integration to collaboration with influencers, the artists leave no stone unturned in spreading the word about their upcoming film. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will bring their 'Badhaai Do' this Friday, and even they're busy promoting the movie.

The leads have collaborated with famous content creator Ashish Chanchalni, and they have come out with a hilarious reel. Ashish shared the reel with the caption, "These bollywood stars i tell you

Itna nai kar sakte promotion ke lie? Kya @rajkummar_rao @bhumipednekar bas bhawandar hi bolna tha. Achi promote ho jaati tumhari #BadhaaiDo movie."

In the video, Raj and Bhumi ask Ashish to collab with them, and the latter instructs them to promote the film by recreating trending reels. Then, Raj hilariously dances to 'Kacha Badam' trend, and his expression and voice are on-point humorous. Later, he does the famous chest-thumping 'Thara Bhai' trend and it irks Bhumi. She rejects the idea and says that they don't need such promotional tactics, as they have made a promising film.

Watch the reel

'Badhai Do' is the spiritual successor to 2018's super-hit comedy 'Badhaai Ho,' and Bhumi plays the character who has fallen in love with a girl. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress said that she had refused characters from the queer community in the past because none of them was written with as much sensitivity as the one she is portraying in 'Badhaai Do'. Adding upon her character, the 'Sonchiriya' actress shared that it is a well-etched character written beautifully and the film itself is a well-researched one.

Talking about the sensitive nature of the film, Bhumi said in the same interview, "We strongly believe that if you don't have a conversation as such that really makes your family uncomfortable, there's no way you can normalize things." She mentioned that the generation of aunts and uncles needs to understand that homosexuality is not abnormal. 'Badhaai Do' will release in cinemas on 11 February.