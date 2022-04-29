Heropanti 2 Twitter review: Netizens are furious over Tiger Shroff's actioner, call it 'headache'

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff's much-awaited actioner Heropanti 2 has been released with much fanfare, but it seems like the film has disappointed the general audience and critics. Ahmed Khan's directorial is one of the top trending topics on Twitter, but it is full of bad reviews, and trolls.

Several people have ranted out their discontent about the film, and even termed it a 'headache,' 'disaster,' and whatnot. Many netizens are trolling the film as a 'survival test,' and they have given a two-words review saying "I survived."

Let's take a look at public reaction over Heropanti 2

#Heropanti2#OneWordReview



"Headache Headache Headache"



This is One of the Worst Film ever made in India.



Each & Every Scene of this Film are terrible & illogical..

I can't describe more tht how bad it was!!



0/5



Skip it. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) April 29, 2022

Happy that i am still alive after watching a movie like #Heropanti2 what a movie what I couldn’t even see the exist door after completing the movie. Thought I lost my eye sight for a minute. #TigerShroff #TaraSutaria #Heropanti2Review pic.twitter.com/8PPVI0Yr1r — Theinfiniteview (@theinfiniteview) April 29, 2022

If I die don't cry.. Just look at the sky and say... Heropanti 2 dekhne jayega to yahi hoga Sala #Heropanti2 interval. — badal: the cloud (@badal_bnftv) April 29, 2022

Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui got trolled for his OTT character and cartoonish antagonist portrayal.

#NawazuddinSiddiqui looks at #TigerShroff during an action scene and says:



‘KYA ACTOR HAI YAAR ISKO TOH OSCAR MILNA CHAHIYE’



I think we should make it happen. For the culture. #Heropanti2 over. I survived! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) April 29, 2022

First half of #Heropanti2 #TaraSutaria searches for a mole on #TigerShroff ‘s butt and kisses him without his consent saying, ‘Tumhari kismat khul gayi’



I was rooting for her since her Disney days but this is one of the worst performances by a female actor in #Bollywood — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) April 29, 2022

Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria's film has clashed with Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, and they both have opened with a lukewarm response. So, it is pretty evident that Yash's monstrous blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 will continue to reign its stronghold at the box office.

Previously, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes the trend of larger-than-life heroes has made a comeback in Indian cinema, even though he is not a fan of such films."I felt people have watched Korean, Spanish or Malayalam content and when theatres reopen, I thought the taste of audience will change but you can see what kind of films are working," Siddiqui said on Friday night at the Times Network India Economic Conclave."Today, the trend of '70s, '80s and '90s cinema is coming back. Like, the grand entry of the hero, on which people say 'wow' and crores are spent on the introduction scene of the hero. It is good. I do not enjoy this kind of cinema. It depends on person to person," he added.

Heropanti 2 is the spiritual successor of 2014's Tiger- Kriti Sanon's debut film Heropanti, and it stars Tiger, Tara, Nawazuddin, and Amrita Singh, in primary roles.