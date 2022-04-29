Search icon
Heropanti 2 Twitter review: Fans go gaga over Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's high-octane action scenes

Now that Heropanti 2 is released, fans are reacting to it and expressing their opinions on whether they enjoyed it or not.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Heropanti 2 is the most anticipated film in Bollywood, and it was released today, April 29. Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014, will star alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a sequel.

Now that the film is released, fans are reacting to it and expressing their opinions on whether they enjoyed it or not.

Heropanti 2 presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. 

Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music for the film is given by Oscar-winning singer A R Rahman. The film is all set to release on April 29, 2022.

