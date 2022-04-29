Heropanti 2 Twitter review: Fans go gaga over Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui's high-octane action scenes

Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Heropanti 2 is the most anticipated film in Bollywood, and it was released today, April 29. Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014, will star alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a sequel.

Now that the film is released, fans are reacting to it and expressing their opinions on whether they enjoyed it or not.

Take a peek at what people had to say about the movie:

#Heropanti2 first half is better than #RRR



What a movie#Heropanti2Review #NawazuddinSiddiqui entry and #tigershroff swag .



Wait for my complete review — Alankar singh (@alankar6427) April 29, 2022

#Heropanti2 is Mental Torture , No story , No logic only tiger Shroff stunts and action through out the film . #KGFChpater2 #Runway34 — king porus (@PorusKing) April 29, 2022

I am going out of the theater now bhaijaan , mera 1dost bhi jhel nehi paraha #Heropanti2 , aap dil pe hath rakhke boliye sir 1 scene mein bhi logic laga aapko ? April 29, 2022

#Heropanti2 is brilliant movie



Complete Paisa vasool



Screenplay is gripping with great performances



Movie aapko Hila kar rakh degi#Tigershroff chaa Gaye yaar#Nawazudin Bhai what a actor you are..surreal Acting



Prediction : 205 crore



Rating : 4.5/5#Heropanti2Review — Alankar singh (@alankar6427) April 29, 2022

Heropanti 2 presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world.



Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music for the film is given by Oscar-winning singer A R Rahman. The film is all set to release on April 29, 2022.