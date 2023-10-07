Has Taapsee Pannu distanced herself from home production Dhak Dhak due to tiff with co-producers? Here's what we know

Taapsee Pannu is reportedly unhappy with the Viacom18 Studios' promotional strategy and hurried released of Dhak Dhak. The film, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Dia Mirza, releases in cinemas on October 13.

Taapsee Pannu launched her own production house Outsiders Films in 2021 and the first film under her banner, a horror thriller Blurr starring the actress in a double role had its OTT release on ZEE5 in December last year. Taapsee's first theatrical release as producer is Dhak Dhak, which releases in cinemas on October 13.

It seems that Taapsee has distanced herself from the film due to differences with co-producer Viacom18 Studios.The Pink actress has deleted all the Dhak Dhak promotional posts that she had put up since last one year. As per a Mid-Day report, Taapsee is quite unhappy with the Viacom18 Studios promotional strategy and hurried released of the film.

An industry source was quoted telling the portal, "On September 27, it was decided that Dhak Dhak would be released on October 13, giving the team only a 16-day window for promotions. The trailer was originally supposed to release by September-end, but it couldn’t be readied at such a short notice." With six days left to release, the film's trailer has not been released yet.

The IMDb summary for the film reads, "Four women set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery." These four women are played by Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

When the film was announced, Taapsee had said, "Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given. Viacom18 Studios has been a crucial part of my journey in the film industry, from Chashme Baddoor, Shabaash Mithu and now to Dhak Dhak. In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who has a great foresight towards differentiated cinema. I am sure that this ride will be an enriching one."

We will have to wait and see if Taapsee comes on board for the promotional campaign next week before its release. As per reports, Viacom18 Studios is focusing on the post-release buzz of the film as they hope that Dhak Dhak will eventually grow with positive reviews and word-of-mouth.