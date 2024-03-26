Twitter
Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui patched up with estranged wife Aaliya? Her anniversary post sparks rumours: 'My one and only...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya has shared photos from their 14th anniversary celebration on her Instagram.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 07:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with wife Aaliya and their kids
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya grabbed headlined last year when they made several accusations against each other. The two of them were involved in a property dispute. Aaliya had claimed that she was harassed and thrown out of their house, while Nawazuddin filed a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore against her and his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

Well, now it seems that both of them are trying to fix their marriage. Aaliya, whose name now reads as Aaliya Anand Pandey on Instagram, shared a reel with two photos showcasing their anniversary celebration. In the first photo, Nawazuddin and Aaliya were seen posing with their daughter Shora Siddiqui and son Yaani Siddiqui, while in the second picture, the National Award-winning actor happily posed with both the kids.

Captioning the video, Aaliya wrote, "Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers". Her post went viral on the internet with netizens speculating if the couple is now back together. While one of them wrote, "Ignore haters, a husband's wife knows how they try hard to be together for kids! Congratulations", while another added, "Happy to see both of you together! Please keep your marriage, it’s not easy but better for everyone including your children and yourself."

In June 2023, Aaliya had even shared a romantic photo with a mystery man on her Instagram, with which she wrote, "Don’t I have the right to be happy?". She has now deleted that post. She was last seen in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, in which she was evicted within the first two weeks.

On the other hand, Nawazuddin was last seen in the Telugu action film Saindhav, in which he played the antagonist role. Headlined by Venkatesh in the titular role, the Sailesh Kolanu directorial was released in the cinemas in January 2024 and turned out to be a huge box office disaster.

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
