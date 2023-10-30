Headlines

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Match 31

PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Tata Motors wins compensation of Rs 766 crore for investment in Singur plant

Stubble burning incidents drop by 56% in Punjab, 40% in Haryana this year: Centre

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Match 31

7 Ways to overcome self doubt

7 common hair washing mistakes one should avoid

8 plants that keep mosquitoes away from home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

Harrdy Sandhu recalls an incident when he was harassed by a female fan during a live event.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 08:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is gearing up for his India tour in November 2023, recently that he was once harassed by a woman during a live event and he couldn't say anything to her. 

In a recent interview with Brut India, Harrdy Sandhu recalled an unpleasant incident that left him dumbfounded. The singer recalled how he was harassed by a woman when he was performing at a private wedding a couple of years back and a woman in her 'mid-30s, 40 or 45' asked the singer if she could join him on stage and later licked his ear. 

He said, “I told her, 'If I call you, other people will also want that and it will be difficult'. But, she wouldn’t budge. She insisted on being on stage. Then, I gave in. I said, 'Aap aa jao'. She came up and requested to dance with me on a song. I said, 'Okay, let’s do it'. We danced to one song and then she asked 'Can I hug you?' I said okay. She hugged me and she licked my ear. Now, think about it. What if the roles were reversed? What could I have said? These things happen.” 

In the same interview, Harrdy Sandhu also recalled how when he was performing at a concert, a guy threw a bottle on stage and when he asked the authorities to catch him and send him out of the event,  he ran away and then Harrdy stopped his concert because one such person creating a ruckus.  

Harry Sandhu is all set to perform live during his In My Feelings tour in Delhi NCR, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar next month. The tour will begin from November 18 and he will perform first in Delhi NCR. 

The singer who is best known for his songs like Bijlee Bijlee, Joker, Soch, and more has also been featured in some movies like 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Code Name Tiranga starring Parineeti Chopra.

Read This ex-cricketer once drove taxi to pay rent, became famous singer, actor after injury forced him to retire

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, millionaire heiress to partner firm of Toyota in India, married to nephew of Ratan Tata, her husband is...

THIS 26-year-old woman, mother of 22, aims for 100 children, details here

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

Explained: Who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, target of hate crime in Kerala? Know why accused launched IED attack

Maneesh Sharma reveals why Tiger 3's ‘most exciting sequences' didn’t show up in trailer: 'We wanted people to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE