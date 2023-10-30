Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

Harrdy Sandhu recalls an incident when he was harassed by a female fan during a live event.

Singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is gearing up for his India tour in November 2023, recently that he was once harassed by a woman during a live event and he couldn't say anything to her.

In a recent interview with Brut India, Harrdy Sandhu recalled an unpleasant incident that left him dumbfounded. The singer recalled how he was harassed by a woman when he was performing at a private wedding a couple of years back and a woman in her 'mid-30s, 40 or 45' asked the singer if she could join him on stage and later licked his ear.

He said, “I told her, 'If I call you, other people will also want that and it will be difficult'. But, she wouldn’t budge. She insisted on being on stage. Then, I gave in. I said, 'Aap aa jao'. She came up and requested to dance with me on a song. I said, 'Okay, let’s do it'. We danced to one song and then she asked 'Can I hug you?' I said okay. She hugged me and she licked my ear. Now, think about it. What if the roles were reversed? What could I have said? These things happen.”

In the same interview, Harrdy Sandhu also recalled how when he was performing at a concert, a guy threw a bottle on stage and when he asked the authorities to catch him and send him out of the event, he ran away and then Harrdy stopped his concert because one such person creating a ruckus.

Harry Sandhu is all set to perform live during his In My Feelings tour in Delhi NCR, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar next month. The tour will begin from November 18 and he will perform first in Delhi NCR.

The singer who is best known for his songs like Bijlee Bijlee, Joker, Soch, and more has also been featured in some movies like 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Code Name Tiranga starring Parineeti Chopra.

