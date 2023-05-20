'Perhaps it was a foolish decision': Gulshan Devaiah on 8 AM Metro getting 's**t time slots' in limited cinemas

A still of Gulshan Deviah and Saiyami Kher from 8 AM Metro

Gulshan Deviah, Saiyami Kher's latest slice-of-life, romantic drama 8 AM Metro was released in cinemas on Friday. However, the actor isn't happy with it as the film is released on limited screens with odd show timings. Raj Rachakonda's directorial has released with Hollywood's biggie Fast X and Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story is still running strong on its third weekend.

Gulshan shared a still from the film and wrote a long caption signifying the courageous decision of releasing the film in cinemas. Gulshan even asserted that 'perhaps' the decision to release the film in cinemas was a foolish decision, but he is hopeful that the film will find it's audience, despite 's**t' show time. He wrote, "Perhaps it was a foolish decision to release this movie in the cinemas, but perhaps it’s courageous of the Director Raj R & @platoondistribution to do so." He further added, "We love making movies & we love the cinematic experience. Ah! the magic of cinema!! Foolish or courageous ? .. time will tell."

Here's the post

Gulshan revealed that the film has the worst show timings in a limited release, but it hasn't affected his belief in 'good cinema.' "#8amMetro releases today in very limited cinemas to pretty shit time slots (laughing emoji) but our sprits are not dampened by that. Live by the sword, die by the sword, if not dead then we’ll fight another day." Gulshan concluded the post saying, "Cinema amar rahe... See you at movies hopefully."

As soon as Gulshan shared the post, his followers lauded Gulshan's honest views about the release and supported his film. An internet user wrote, "Love how real this caption gets. Good luck." A fan wrote, "I'm always on the lookout for such films which release in theatres somewhere far away and shows at shitty timings(show time and if life’s) I’m going to find this one and watch, most definitely, for I love both of you so very much. Thank you for taking these decisions and making these films. Love." Apart from 8 AM Metro, Gulshan was also seen in Sonakshi Sinha-led series Dahaad.