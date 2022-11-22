Govinda grooves to Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha; wife Sunita, Maniesh Paul, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh join him

Credit: Manav Manglani/Instagram

Bollywood actor Govinda, who is one of the best dancers in the country, was seen grooving to his iconic song ‘main to raste se ja raha tha’ at Filmfare Achievers Awards night in Dubai. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

Interestingly, what caught everyone’s attention was his wife Sunita’s reaction. In the clip, Sunita, Ayushmann Khurrana, Maniesh Paul, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor can also be seen dancing near the stage. The video has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, “#Govinda can surely make the world dance on his tunes #RizwanSajan #ranveersingh #ManieshPaul #AyushmannKhurrana #ArjunKapoor #mouniroy #tamannaahbhatia #NushratBharucha have a blast at @filmfareme Achievers Awards night in #Dubai @rizwan.sajan #ReelsWithManavManglani.”

Netizens have also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “I love Sunita maam's expression... she is vibe yaar.” The second one said, “Aaj bhi Govinda ji ka dance vesa hi h energy bhi husband wife dono hi cute hai.” The third one said, “Govinda jaise Bollywood me koe bhi nhi hai sachme he is best actor dancer comedyer pura Bollywood enke style me hai.” The fourth one said, “I love her she always supports her husband .”

The fifth one said, “One of the finest actors in Bollywood no body front in Govinda ever.” The sixth one said, “God gifted hain Govinda sir ko bohot bohot ache insaan hain woh real smiling hain unka.” The seventh person commented, “He always brings smile on face undoubtedly .”

Earlier, during the episode, a clip from The Kapil Sharma Show was played where Govinda revealed that while Sunita was pregnant with Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda used to keep a picture of Dharmendra before his wife. He wished to have a child as dashing as the veteran star. Later, Govinda's son Yash makes his first on-screen appearance by joining his parents on the show. While acknowledging Dharmendra for their son, Sunita made a cheeky comment. Mrs Ahuja said, "Chi Chi Yash peth mein tha toh Dharam ji ka photo diya mujhe to maine itna acha product nikaal dia. Aaj saakshaat Dharam ji ko dekha hai... toh chalo ghar chalke ek aur product nikaalte hain," this left everyone in splits including Govinda, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Dharmendra praised Sunita by calling her 'lovely and lively.'