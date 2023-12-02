Giorgia Andriani confirms break up with Arbaaz Khan, says 'his relationship with Malaika Arora...'

Giorgia Andriani confirmed her break up with Arbaaz Khan, speaking about it publicly for the first time.

Giorgia Andriani has been in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan for the past few years following his divorce from Malaika Arora in 2017. Despite their split, Malaika and Arbaaz maintain a co-parenting relationship for their son, Arhaan.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Giorgia confirmed her split from Arbaaz, speaking about it publicly for the first time. She said, “We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him; I will always do."

She mentioned, “The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't; I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't last forever. It was very different.”

Talking about her present equation with Arbaaz, she said, “At this point, we are very good friends. We've always been very good friends even at that time when we were more than friends. We've been always very close, had a lot of fun together. I guess that is also one of the reasons why it was kinda hard to become from friends to friends friends.”

She also mentioned, “It is difficult to bounch back from a long relationship even from short relationship sometimes. I think whatever that made my relationship very special with him was the fun. Having fun so much with that person for a [rolonged amount of time, of course it is very hard to bounch back, however, bouncing vack is the best part of a breakup.”

Previously, Giorgia discussed her wedding plans with her boyfriend, Arbaaz Khan, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama. She said, "But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we're not really looking at."

She added, “The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart.” Whiles talking about Malaika, Giorgia said said she really likes her and “greatly appreciates her journey.”