First Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore outside India, it's not of Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, its budget was...

In today's era, many Indian films are appreciated not only in the country but also abroad, including films like Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Secret Superstar, PK, and Pushpa which are liked a lot outside the country. This is the main reason why most Bollywood films are released worldwide.

Recently, many Indian films like Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan, Leo, Jailer, and others have done good business outside India. But do you know which is the first Hindi film that has earned Rs 100 crore outside India?

Today, we will tell you about a film that was made on a low budget but scored a century at the box office. The main thing is that this film achieved this feat even without big superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth in it. People still like this film and its content is still highly appreciated.

The name of the film is Monsoon Wedding and it was the first movie to earn Rs 100 crore outside India. The producer of this film was Mira Nair and she was also its director. Monsoon Wedding had earned more than Rs 248 crore at the international box office. The film was made at a modest budget of Rs 5 crore and it had Naseeruddin Shah, Shefali Shah, Vijay Raaz, Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Tilottama Shome and Randeep Hooda in significant roles.

Monsoon Wedding was based on the Punjabi-Hindu family. Since American producers were also associated with this film, it got a good global release at that time.

Monsoon Wedding won the Golden Lion at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival and received nominations at awards such as BAFTA and Golden Globe in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Monsoon Wedding premiered in the Marché du Film section of the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. A musical based on the film premiered on Broadway in April 2014. Monsoon Wedding was named as the 19th best romance of the 21st century by IndieWire in 2017.

