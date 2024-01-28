Filmfare Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, others set to dazzle on stage; check full list

Here's the full list of performers who are set to dazzle the 69th Filmfare Awards stage in Gujarat.

The 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism is set to take place today (January 28). The award show hosted by Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana will see a star-studded night with breathtaking performances by some of the A-listers.

Who all will perform?

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared the glimpse of his practice for his performance. The actor shared a photo on Instagram story with the background song ‘Gujju Pataka’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha and wrote, “Ready for Gujarat. 3:30 am rehearsals.” In another story he also mentioned how he hasn’t slept for 24 hours and has been shooting and rehearsing for his Filmfare performance.

Other than Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen delivering a breathtaking performance to entertain the audience.

The Curtain Raiser was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna and now Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar will host the starry night. The evening will also see a Fashion show by Shantanu and Nikhil and a music performance by Parthiv Gohil. The ceremony is being held at GIFT City in Gujarat.

Nominees

The biggest surprises of this year include two Best Actor nominations in the same year for Shah Rukh Khan for his performances in Jawan and Dunki. Audience favourite 12th Fail also got a bunch of nominations in major categories. Animal got most nods at 19.

Talking about being back as host for 69th Filmfare awards, Karan Johar told PTI, “Filmmaker and director Karan Johar is going to be back as a host after 3 year at 69th Filmfare Awards. He said, “I am back as a host after three years. I don't consider myself to be the best in anything that I do, I think we all are creative artists trying to achieve excellence.”