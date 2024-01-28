Twitter
Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

Filmfare Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, others set to dazzle on stage; check full list

Here's the full list of performers who are set to dazzle the 69th Filmfare Awards stage in Gujarat.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

The 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism is set to take place today (January 28). The award show hosted by Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana will see a star-studded night with breathtaking performances by some of the A-listers. 

Who all will perform? 

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared the glimpse of his practice for his performance. The actor shared a photo on Instagram story with the background song ‘Gujju Pataka’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha and wrote, “Ready for Gujarat. 3:30 am rehearsals.” In another story he also mentioned how he hasn’t slept for 24 hours and has been shooting and rehearsing for his Filmfare performance. 

Other than Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen delivering a breathtaking performance to entertain the audience. 

The Curtain Raiser was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna and now Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar will host the starry night. The evening will also see a Fashion show by Shantanu and Nikhil and a music performance by Parthiv Gohil. The ceremony is being held at GIFT City in Gujarat. 

Nominees

The biggest surprises of this year include two Best Actor nominations in the same year for Shah Rukh Khan for his performances in Jawan and Dunki. Audience favourite 12th Fail also got a bunch of nominations in major categories. Animal got most nods at 19.

Talking about being back as host for 69th Filmfare awards, Karan Johar told PTI, “Filmmaker and director Karan Johar is going to be back as a host after 3 year at 69th Filmfare Awards. He said, “I am back as a host after three years. I don't consider myself to be the best in anything that I do, I think we all are creative artists trying to achieve excellence.”

