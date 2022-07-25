Farhan Akhtar says Bollywood 'needs to up the game', asks films industry to 'pull up its socks'

Farhan Akhtar/File photo

Farhan Akhtar is of the opinion that what actors in superhero movies have been doing, the Hindi film industry sectors have been doing the same thing -- that too a long time. He said that while working in the superhero OTT series Ms Marvel was an amazing experience for him and people enjoy superhero movies, but Hindi film heroes have been doing what superheroes do. "Our heroes have been beating up an array of bad guys and sending them flying in the air since time immemorial," pointed out Farhan.

A writer, producer ann actor, Farhan Akhtar is well-known for cult hits such as Dil Chaahta Hai, Lakshya and Don, among other projects.

READ: Vicky Kaushal shares throwback photos, says 'dil se shukriya' as Masaan completes 7 years

Farhan spoke during a conversation with The Russo Brothers, who were in Mumbai to promote their action film for Netflix, The Gray Man.

Bollywood has taken a beating of late as it faces stiff competition at the box office from superhero films and content coming from South India. Farhan, who also runs the production company Excel Entertainment with Ritesh Sidhwani, said that while Hindi films may not have big budgets to compete with content from Hollywood, the industry as a whole needs to pull up its socks.

"We as India's film fraternity may not have huge spending power on VFX or budgets like the films in the west, but we need to up our game as the audience now has access to content from all over the world," the actor-director-producer stated.

Meanwhile, the Russo brothers are considering a collaboration with Excel Entertainment, the Indian production company run by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Gully Boy, "Made in Heaven").

According to Variety, Joe and Anthony Russo met with Akhtar and Sidhwani after the Netflix movie The Gray Man premiere and press conference in Mumbai. They discussed collaborating with Indian talent and the potential for "The Gray Man," which stars Dhanush from India, to become a franchise during the press conference.

The wide-ranging conversation between the Russo brothers and Akhtar and Sidhwani covered the theatrical experience, the significance of event films and VFX in today's market scenario, screen count in India versus the rest of the world, and its importance, the globalization of cinema, with language not being a barrier, and storytelling across cultures, working with Indian talent and the possibility of producing a film with an Indian director, as well as about work culture -- producing films with Indian directors.

"We love what the two gentlemen [Akhtar and Sidhwani] have been doing with content in India, they have a brilliant knack for telling disruptive stories," Anthony Russo told the Indian media. "Although such things take time to materialize, we are definitely talking with them with regards to developing something. At this moment, I can only say that it's an exchange of ideas at this stage."