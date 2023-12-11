Headlines

Explainer: Vicky Kaushal uses reverse psychology on Katrina Kaif; know how ethical is it, its advantages, disadvantages

When Karan Johar asked how they get their partners to do what do anything on Koffee With Karan, Vicky Kaushal revealed how Katrina Kaif is the perfect partner candidate for reverse psychology.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, one of the most adorable and loved B-town couples, often mesmerise us with their chemistry. Every time they drop appear together, our hearts skip a beat. Recently, Sam Bahadur actor and Kiara Advani appeared on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan and talked about his marriage life.

When Karan Johar asked how they get their partners to do what do anything, Vicky mentioned how Katrina is the perfect partner candidate for reverse psychology. He said, “If I want her to agree to what I want, I have to wholeheartedly, with abundance agree to what she wants. And then she turns around and she’s like, ‘But, I see the point in what you’re saying’, and then she comes around.”

What is reverse psychology?

According to the Cambridge English Dictionary, reverse psychology is ‘a method of trying to make someone do what you want by asking them to do the opposite and expecting them to disagree with you.’

Common examples of how reverse psychology plays out in different scenarios

- In sales and marketing, it's often about presenting an extreme option to steer people towards a more desirable, albeit less extreme, choice.

-Parents may use it to prompt their children to do tasks by suggesting the opposite.

-In relationships, one partner might indirectly encourage desired behavior by implying doubt about its likelihood. T

These examples highlight how reverse psychology can be subtly employed to influence behavior. What's your take on how prevalent this tactic is in everyday interactions?

Advantages

On the positive side, reverse psychology can often be a way to get people to engage in behaviors that are in their best interest. Telling a child not to eat their vegetables, for example, can be a way to encourage them to consume healthy foods in a way that makes them feel like they are the ones making that choice.

When dealing with a person who tends to rebel against norms,  forbidding them to engage in the desired behaviour can be a way to encourage more socially acceptable behavior.

Disadvantages

On the other hand, reverse psychology is a persuasion tactic that can often leave people feeling manipulated. If a person feels like you are always using this technique to get them to do what you want, they may reach a point where they feel that they cannot trust you.

Reverse psychology can also be a poor choice when you are dealing with someone who has low self-esteem.4 Because these individuals often don't trust their own judgment, they are more likely to give your opinions greater weight. If you are advocating for the opposite of what you really want, you may find that this strategy is likely to backfire.

However, using reverse psychology on children can be tricky. When it's more about clever manipulation than genuine guidance, it can strain trust between the child and caregiver. Balancing guidance while respecting a child's autonomy is key. Ultimately, it's about fostering a healthy environment without resorting to manipulative tactics. What do you think?

John Gottman, an American psychology professor, advises against using reverse psychology on teens on the presumption stating that ‘such strategies are confusing, manipulative, dishonest, and they rarely work.’

