Esha Gupta flaunts curves in biker shorts and sports bra, actress's workout video goes viral

Esha Gupta/Instagram

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta has been the talk of the town ever since she was featured in the popular web series starring Bobby Deol in the lead role. Esha's fantabulous performance in Aashram 3 left her fans in awe and her sensuous act has certainly been the talking point on social media.

An active social media user herself, Esha does not shy away from sharing bold photos on her Instagram handle. However, her Instagram feed isn't just about posing in risque outfits. Esha often shared videos of her workout at the gym and inspires her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Recently, Esha posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen sweating it out in the gym. Esha is seen flaunting her envious curves in black biker shorts and a matching black sports bra.

In the video, Esha is seen undergoing an intense workout routine, giving fans a glimpse of the hard work that goes into maintaining a fit lifestyle.

As soon as Esha dropped the video, netizens couldn't stop going gaga over it. "too gorgeous," wrote a fan. "Hamari desi wonder women," wrote another. "The most sexiest heroine ever. Diva of many hearts," commented yet another user.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Esha, who currently rules the hearts of millions, was once body-shamed, and she was also asked to go under the knife. While speaking to Prabhat Khabar, the actress revealed that initially she was advised to sharpen her nose and get a skin-lightening injection. Gupta even asserted that for once, she got carried away and tried to enquire about the price of such injection. "At the starting of my career, I was advised to get my nose sharpened. I was told my nose is round. A long time ago, people also advised me to get injections for fair skin and even I got carried away for some time. I went ahead and found out that such an injection would cost Rs 9000. I won't name them but you will find many of our actresses with fair skin." Gupta asserted.

While promoting Aashram 3, Esha even revealed to Etimes that she has encountered fake godmen. Esha said that she believes in faith and religion, but doesn't believe in Godmen. "I have met the latter in my life where they have said things like you give us certain money and we will do puja on your behalf and you don’t need to be present for the rituals too. I mean, what kind of puja is this where I can’t be a part of it too?", said the Jannat 2 actress while talking to the media portal.

Before Aashram 3, Esha was seen in MX Player's web series Nakaab.