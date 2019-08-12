'Dream Girl' trailer: From playing Radha-Sita to sex call centre girl Pooja, Ayushmann Khurrana steals hearts once again

The much-awaited trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl is out. The trailer also highlights #MeToo movement.

The much-awaited trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl is out. The trailer starts with Ayushmann donning the avatar of Goddess Sita and that instant we can decide that the film is going to be too fun to miss. He is then seen seeking a job and also reveals to his father played by Annu Kapoor that he enjoys playing female characters. So then he asks for a job at a sex call centre and impresses with his female voice.

Ayushmann takes up the name Pooja and starts talking with a local cop to a ‘Haryanvi’ gujjar boy, to his girlfriend’s brother, almost all men in his town. This results in everyone getting obsessed with Pooja and wanting to meet and even marry her. The trailer also has glimpses of Nushrat who plays Ayushmann's love interest. Talking about Me Too movement in Mahabharat is definitely one of the highlights of the trailer.

Check out the trailer below:

Apart from Ayushmann and Nushrat, Dream Girl also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma and Raj Bhansali in pivotal roles.

The film is directed Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their home banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Dream Girl is slated to release on September 13, 2019.

Earlier, talking about the film, Ayushmann had told Mid Day, "I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman’s voice. Since I come from a radio background, it’s easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."