Deepika Padukone to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan- Nayanthara starrer Jawaan?

Apart from Jawaan, Deepika and SRK will also be seen in Pathaan, which is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:13 AM IST

SRK-Deepika Padukone/File photo

As per several media reports, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara-starrer Jawaan. On Sunday, SRK was spotted with Deepika and Jawaan director Atlee in Chennai. Several images and videos have surfaced online in which the duo can be seen getting off the bus at the Chennai airport, leaving fans excited. "Is Deepika also a part of Jawaan?" a netizen commented. "Woah..another movie together," another one wrote.

Apart from Jawaan, Deepika and SRK will also be seen in Pathaan, which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. Pathaan marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Siddharth claims that Deepika will have a magnetic aura in Pathaan. He said, "I have worked with her very early in her career and have seen her evolve over the years into a completely different and hungry actor. The first look of Deepika Padukone in Pathaan hints at her magnetic aura that people will be a witness to." "Deepika is a rare actor with a pan-Indian appeal like no other and having her in a film, looking the way she is, is a huge USP. We wanted to cast someone who has an appeal across gender and age and there is no bigger star in India today than Deepika Padukone. We can't wait to unveil her character in the film when it releases only on the big screen on Jan 25th, 2023" the `War` director added to his statement.

John Abraham is also a part of Pathaan, which is directed by Sidharth Anand.

Meanwhile, SRK's Jawan co-star Nayanthara is on a holiday with her husband Vignesh Shivan. The couple tied the knot in June at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram and SRK had graced their wedding with his presence.

Apart from Jawan and Pathan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki in his kitty and the superstar will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

 

Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
First-image
Patna: Stones pelted at the convoy of Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
