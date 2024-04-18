Twitter
Bollywood

Deepika Padukone's worst film was delayed for 9 years, panned by critics, called cringefest, still earned Rs 400 crore

The lowest-rated film in Deepika Padukone's career was delayed for nine years and panned by critics but was still a blockbuster

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

Deepika Padukone in Happy New Year
Deepika Padukone is, hands down, the biggest and most successful actress in India right now. In the last year and a half alone, she has appeared in three big hits – Pathaan, Jawan, and Fighter. And she is now gearing up for her first cop act in Singham Again as well as the pan-India sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. But over the years, Deepika has appeared in films that have not quite hit the mark when it comes to quality. It says volumes about her star power that even such films worked at the box office.

Deepika Padukone’s worst film is...

In 2014, Deepika Padukone reunited with Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for Happy New Year. Seven years earlier, she had made her debut in Farah’s Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh. Happy New Year was supposed to be Deepika’s debut initially. Farah had conceived the film as early as 2005 but it was shelved for unknown reasons. Eventually, Farah revisited the film in 2012 and began the pre-production and casting process. It released finally in 2014. The film was not received well by critics, who gave it mixed reviews. A few called it a cringefest. Among all Deepika films, it has the lowest rating on IMDb (5 out of 10).

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Happy New Year

How Happy New Year became Deepika’s biggest hit

Happy New Year was a multi-starrer. Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, it also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, Daisy Shah, and Sarah Jane Dias. Shah Rukh and Deepika’s star power carried the film, and the audience – despite negative reviews – called it entertaining. In the end, Happy New Year ended up earning Rs 203 crore net in India alone. Its worldwide gross was just under Rs 400 crore. It remained the biggest hit in Deepika’s career until Padmaavat released and also the biggest hit in Shah Rukh’s career till the release of Pathaan.

