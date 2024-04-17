Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump in new unseen pics, fans amazed at how she looks 'sassy, badass'

Deepika Padukone, who is set to embrace motherhood soon, debuts her baby bump in unsee pics.

In February, Deepika Padukone announced pregnancy and left fans surprised yet happy. Since then, the actress was only seen in BAFTA and there were reports that she is on a break. However, now, the actress' photos debuting her baby bump are going viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Zoom and some of the fan accounts shared the pictures of Deepika Padukone shooting for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and the photos are now going viral. In the pics, the actress can be seen wearing the police uniform with a sleek bun and a pair of sunglasses and director Rohit Shetty was seen giving instructions. From the pics, it seems she is shooting for some intense sequence. Not only this, but in some of the photos, the actress' baby bump was quite prominent.

Netizens were amazed at how she looked 'sassy and badass' in the khakhi uniform and heaped praise on her. One of the comments read, ''The arched eyebrow and cheeks make her look like Shanti Priya." Another wrote, ''DP has the perfect physique and body language for a lady cop. Can't think of any other actress who could pull this off.'' Another comment read, "I don’t know when I see a pregnant woman doing intense work I get worried. hope she's not exhausting herself." Fans also noticed her baby bump and wrote, "The bump looks prominent and her cheeks look a little fuller she looks beautiful. I am sure her kid will have this swag."

Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the role of 'brutal, violent' lady cop, Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15. On Navratri 2023, the filmmaker shared the menacing look of the actress from the film and wrote, "Naari Sita ka bhi roop hai aur Durga ka bhi... meet the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe… Shakti Shetty... my Lady Singham...Deepika Padukone."

