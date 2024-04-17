Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump in new unseen pics, fans amazed at how she looks 'sassy, badass'

First Bollywood star to wear bikini was called greatest actress ever, later isolated herself, died alone, her body was..

Apple iPhone camera module may now be assembled in India, plans to cut…

Meet actor who gave back-to-back flop films, put career in danger, one film changed his fortune, earned Rs..

HOYA Vision Care launches new hi-vision Meiryo coating

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump in new unseen pics, fans amazed at how she looks 'sassy, badass'

First Bollywood star to wear bikini was called greatest actress ever, later isolated herself, died alone, her body was..

Apple iPhone camera module may now be assembled in India, plans to cut…

Hottest planet in the Solar System

7 summer drinks to boost your energy

10 oldest cities across the globe

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Meet actor who gave back-to-back flop films, put career in danger, one film changed his fortune, earned Rs..

Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump in new unseen pics, fans amazed at how she looks 'sassy, badass'

Meet star, once TV's highest-paid actress, who debuted with Aishwarya Rai, fought depression after flops; is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump in new unseen pics, fans amazed at how she looks 'sassy, badass'

Deepika Padukone, who is set to embrace motherhood soon, debuts her baby bump in unsee pics.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 01:34 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Deepika Padukone at BAFTA (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In February, Deepika Padukone announced pregnancy and left fans surprised yet happy. Since then, the actress was only seen in BAFTA and there were reports that she is on a break. However, now, the actress' photos debuting her baby bump are going viral on social media. 

On Wednesday, Zoom and some of the fan accounts shared the pictures of Deepika Padukone shooting for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and the photos are now going viral. In the pics, the actress can be seen wearing the police uniform with a sleek bun and a pair of sunglasses and director Rohit Shetty was seen giving instructions. From the pics, it seems she is shooting for some intense sequence. Not only this, but in some of the photos, the actress' baby bump was quite prominent. 

Netizens were amazed at how she looked 'sassy and badass' in the khakhi uniform and heaped praise on her. One of the comments read, ''The arched eyebrow and cheeks make her look like Shanti Priya." Another wrote, ''DP has the perfect physique and body language for a lady cop. Can't think of any other actress who could pull this off.'' Another comment read, "I don’t know when I see a pregnant woman doing intense work I get worried. hope she's not exhausting herself." Fans also noticed her baby bump and wrote, "The bump looks prominent and her cheeks look a little fuller she looks beautiful. I am sure her kid will have this swag." 

Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the role of 'brutal, violent' lady cop, Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15. On Navratri 2023, the filmmaker shared the menacing look of the actress from the film and wrote, "Naari Sita ka bhi roop hai aur Durga ka bhi... meet the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe… Shakti Shetty... my Lady Singham...Deepika Padukone." 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Chhattisgarh: 29 naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Kanker

Meet village girl who beat cancer, now owns 10 private jets at 33, is India’s youngest self-made woman with net worth...

Meet man who once owned tailoring shop, now one of India’s richest person with Rs 10867 crore net worth, his business...

Meet village girl who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching, became IAS officer, her AIR was…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement