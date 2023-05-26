Search icon
Deepika Padukone exudes elegance in first-ever campaign for Cartier as global ambassador, fans say ‘she rocked it’

Deepika Padukone exudes elegance in her latest, first-ever campaign for luxury jewelry brand Cartier as a global ambassador.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

Deepika Padukone exudes elegance in first-ever campaign for Cartier as global ambassador, fans say ‘she rocked it’
Deepika Padukone first-ever campaign for Cartier

Deepika Padukone’s first-ever campaign for the luxury jewelry brand Cartier has fans gushing about it. The pics from the campaign went viral on social media and fans think the actress ‘rocked’ the campaign. 

On Thursday, a Reddit user shared pictures from Deepika Padukone’s Cartier campaign. The actress was seen exuding boss vibes in a black outfit, looking elegant in Cartier jewelry. The actress was seen dipped in diamonds in the campaign which flaunted Cartier’s new collection which includes the Sama necklace and Panthere Givree. The actress was seen wearing leather boots, a low-neck black gown, a beige robe, and a classic pantsuit in the pictures. 

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone's first-ever campaign for Cartier as a global ambassador for the French Maison
by u/intoxicatedmidnight in BollyBlindsNGossip

Netizens were all praises for the actress' photos and thought that campaign was ‘done right’. One of the comments read, “Campaign done right where the focus is on jewelry and model is looking stunning, not overshadowing the product.” Another wrote, “The necklaces are gorgeous, DP rocked it!” Another fan commented, “Love it! She's giving luxurious professional working woman. I especially like the futuristic outfit in the 3rd pic and love her whole look in the 4th one as well.” Another comment read, “Go DP. You make us Proud.” Another fan wrote, “Dayum.. Deepu is slaying.. looking classy and sophisticated and really elegant. Wonderful campaign.” 

Deepika Padukone posed along with French actors Pom Klementieff and Stéphane Bak for Cartier's newest High Jewellery collection- Le Voyage Recommencé. 

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the blockbuster movie Pathaan and the actress will be next seen in the movie Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. She will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the movie. Other than this, the actress also has Nag Ashwin’s movie Project K in the pipeline. The movie also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. The movie is scheduled to release next year.

Read Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone gets mistaken for Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves by Vogue

 

