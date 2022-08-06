Darlings actor Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump, arrives for Brahmastra promotions with husband Ranbir Kapoor

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was seen flaunting her baby bump when she arrived for her film Brahmastra's promotional event with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress was looking gorgeous in a brown dress.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Take a look:

On Thursday, August 4, the Highway actress held an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram account in which she answered a few questions asked by her fans. A netizen asked her "Best trait of Ranbir as a co-star?", to which she replied, "Ranbir is the easiest person to work with! He's so punctual! He's so giving as an actor! He never leaves the set! His discipline is beyond brilliant!!!". She even shared an unseen adorable photo of Ranbir making hearts from his hands as she further wrote, "Also he would make these little hearts for me in between shots!".

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's starrer Darlings has impressed critics, and the actress' peers are showering praises for her maiden production venture. The film was released yesterday with much fanfare, and Goodluck Jerry star Janhvi Kapoor shared her views about the movie. Kapoor saw the film, and she was 'awestruck' over it.

Janhvi took her views to social media and dropped a gif from the movie with her review. Kapoor stated, "Another winner! No words for you @AliaBhatt a film to be proud of and another performance that leaves in complete awe of your unparalleled talent!" She continued by praising Shefali Shah and said, "@shefalishahofficial you are beyond mesmerising. Wickedly colourful and deceivingly tragic. @itsvijayverma a humanised villain. You are brilliant. Loved hating you throughout. @jasmeetkreen congratulations on a home run. Last but not the least @baidnitin The maestro strikes again. Congrats Mr Baid on your consistency and your genius. This one is a winner."

Recently, while promoting her film, Alia opened up on North v South debate. The actress has been a part of one of the biggest blockbuster RRR. So, when she was quipped over the debate by Indian Express, Bhatt added, "It’s a tough year for Indian cinema. We should be a little kind to Hindi films. Today, we are sitting here and saying, ‘Oh Bollywood, oh Hindi cinema…’. But are we counting the films that have done well this year? Even in the south industry, all their films have not worked. Some of the films have worked, and they are very good films. But similarly over here, starting with my film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, have worked and done very well.”