Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukhtar Ansari's death: Security beefed up in UP's Ghazipur, last rites at 10 am

'India does not need...': Vice President Dhankar hits back after US, UN, Germany comment on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest

India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, more than combined TRPs of Bigg Boss, Naagin, The Kapil Sharma Show

Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti’s film registers 3rd highest-opening of 2024, collects...

India, Ukraine discuss achieving ‘peaceful settlement’ to Moscow-Kyiv conflict

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Banks will remain open on March 30, 31; check services that will be available

Meet IIM graduate, who worked as doctor, then became IAS officer, resigned due to...

Viral video: Elderly woman bows to pilot, reveres her as goddess Laxmi on flight to Ayodhya, watch

8 surprising health benefits of watermelon seeds

Heat-inducing foods that must be avoided in summer

9 times Leonardo DiCaprio gave us inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti’s film registers 3rd highest-opening of 2024, collects...

Meet star kid with super hit debut, who gave 7 back to back flops in 3 years, one film changed his life, is now…

Meet star kid who has done no film in 9 years, gave 6 flops, still super rich, pays Rs 9 lakh per month to live in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti’s film registers 3rd highest-opening of 2024, collects...

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Crew takes an impressive start at box office.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 08:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu's still from Crew
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu's much-awaited heist comedy, Crew, has finally hit the theatres. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and this has also been been reflected in its box office collection. The film has registered the third-highest opening for a Bollywood film in 2024. 

According to the rough data of Sacnilk, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu's Crew had an impressive start with a collection of Rs 8.75 crore. It is only third to Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone,, and Anil Kapoor's Fighter which collected Rs 22.5 crore, and Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, which collected Rs 14 crore on day 1. 

The film indeed had a 'Good Friday', as on its first day, it had occupancy of 13.93 percent during the morning shows, over 28 percent in the evening shows, and then 39 percent during night shows. Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu-starrer also saw the maximum audience in theatres located in Chennai, closely followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The film is now expected to see an increase in the collection in the coming days due to the positive reviews. 

While talking to the media, Kriti Sanon said, “I feel, jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain ki serious hai bahot, ya phir kuch mudda hoga, ya phir men bashing hogi, all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai as you can see women can do comedy very very well. (I feel when there’s a women-oriented film and it’s about the girls, everyone thinks it’ll be very serious, or tackle an issue or bash men and all that. But this film does none of that and women can do comedy very well.)” Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk makes it easier to get ‘blue tick’ on X, users just need to have…

Viral video: Wheelchair-bound man's breathtaking bungee jump in Rishikesh impresses internet, watch

Meet Saahil Ali, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, NIT his whopping salary is...

Apple iPhone 15 Pro available at just Rs 71,990 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 56,000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh killed, SIT formed to investigate: Uttarakhand Police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement