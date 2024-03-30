Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti’s film registers 3rd highest-opening of 2024, collects...

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Crew takes an impressive start at box office.

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu's much-awaited heist comedy, Crew, has finally hit the theatres. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and this has also been been reflected in its box office collection. The film has registered the third-highest opening for a Bollywood film in 2024.

According to the rough data of Sacnilk, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu's Crew had an impressive start with a collection of Rs 8.75 crore. It is only third to Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone,, and Anil Kapoor's Fighter which collected Rs 22.5 crore, and Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, which collected Rs 14 crore on day 1.

The film indeed had a 'Good Friday', as on its first day, it had occupancy of 13.93 percent during the morning shows, over 28 percent in the evening shows, and then 39 percent during night shows. Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu-starrer also saw the maximum audience in theatres located in Chennai, closely followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The film is now expected to see an increase in the collection in the coming days due to the positive reviews.

While talking to the media, Kriti Sanon said, “I feel, jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain ki serious hai bahot, ya phir kuch mudda hoga, ya phir men bashing hogi, all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai as you can see women can do comedy very very well. (I feel when there’s a women-oriented film and it’s about the girls, everyone thinks it’ll be very serious, or tackle an issue or bash men and all that. But this film does none of that and women can do comedy very well.)” Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

