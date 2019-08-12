'Coolie No 1' Posters: Varun Dhawan's quirkiness and Sara Ali Khan's PHAT look will leave you excited for mad ride

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan took to their social media pages and announced that the first look of their forthcoming film, Coolie No 1 is all set to be unveiled today. VD shared the motion poster and wrote, "Get ready फ़र्स्ट लूक tomorrow #coolie #coolie #coolie". While Sara captioned her post as, "Paranthe ke saath moo-lie Entertainment mein ghuse ful-lie Kal mein nahi bhool-lie Laane aapkeliye the first look for coolie #sarakishayari (The humour in our film is better than mine, I promise)"

Now, the official posters of Varun and Sara's Coolie No 1 are out. In the first poster, Varun is seen giving a quirky look while Sara poses in an intense way. They do make for a hot couple and the poster will leave you excited for sure. In the other poster, Varun is donning the quintessential Coolie look and it's truly interesting!

Check out the posters below:

Meanwhile, the shoot for Coolie No 1 was kickstarted in Bangkok last week with Varun and Sara joining the whole team. After a long schedule, the team will be heading to Goa for their next one.

Coolie No 1 is the remake of 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Both films are helmed by David Dhawan.

This is the 45th directorial of David and Varun's third outing with his dad after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.