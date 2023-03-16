Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's life and case to be turned into film, makers promise to show 'untold' story

Sukesh Chandrasekhar with Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s life and case have received a lot of media attention, partky because of the scale of his fraud and partly because of his Bollywood connections. The case has his rumoured girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez as a co-accused and several other Bollywood figures as either victims or targets. Now, it seems the Sukesh saga is ready to be brought on to the big screen.

While the conman is currently lodged in Tihar Jail fighting a legal battle in the Rs 200-crore extortin case against him, filmmaker Anand Kumar is pitching and planning to make a film based on Sukesh’s life. 's Tihar’s jailor ASP Jailor Deepak Sharma said that there is huge interest in the Sukesh’s story and also that Anand Kumar had visited the prison to gather some information about Sukesh.

As per sources, Anand Kumar recently flew down to the capital and held a brief meeting with ASP Deepak Sharma to know more about Sukesh. Deepak Sharma later took to social media and posted a photo along with the filmmaker. A source close to the Anand has confirmed that the filmmaker is gathering ‘crucial and untold information’ about the entire case and Sukesh’s life.

Sources say that the filmmaker has booked a hotel in the capital for the next six months where a team of writers will be stationed and develop this project. However, there is no update on things like the cast or a tentative release date. Spurces say that Anand Kumar is planning to release the film sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting money from politicians, celebrities and businessmen, and allegedly duping pharma company Ranbaxy's former owner Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crore. Jacqueline Fernandez, who was reportedly in a relationship with him prior to his arrest, has been named as a co-accused in the case by the Enforcement Directorate. Nora Fatehi has also been questioned in the case.